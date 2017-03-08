Nebraska lawmakers eye bills backed by gun-rights advocates

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers are considering several measures backed by gun-rights advocates.

A committee heard testimony Wednesday on proposals to exempt gun registrations from the state's public record laws and increase responsibilities for business owners who prohibit guns in their shops.

Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard says the state should protect information that could expose gun owners to identity theft or harassment. Opponents say the bill prevents analysts from studying gun violence committed by legal gun owners.

A bill sponsored by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon would require business owners who prohibit guns on their property to post signs saying guns aren't allowed and confront anyone who brings a firearm in despite the sign. Opponents say the bill would burden business owners who may be scared.