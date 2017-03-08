Huskers lose to PSU in BIG Tournament

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) _ With his cousin rapper Flavor Flav cheering loudly from the third row, Shep Garner scored seven of Penn State's 16 points in overtime Wednesday, leading the Nittany Lions to a 76-67 victory over Nebraska in the opening game of the first Big Ten Tournament to be held in the nation's capital.

Penn State (15-17) never trailed and ended a five-game losing streak.

The 13th-seeded Nittany Lions advanced to face Michigan State in the second round. Garner finished with 16 points, and freshman Mike Watkins had 18 points, 11 rebounds and a Big Ten Tournament-record eight blocked shots.

Evan Taylor led 12th-seeded Nebraska (12-19) with 15 points. But the Cornhuskers' top scorer, senior guard Tai Webster, shot 4 for 16 and fouled out in OT with 12 points, only two after halftime.

Nebraska made only 34 percent of its shots.

