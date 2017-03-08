Medicaid expansion resurfaces at Capitol

As questions over the future of healthcare in America loom, Nebraska State Senator Adam Morfeld reintroduced a Medicaid expansion bill that would provide approximately 90,000 Nebraskans with health coverage.

"We are already taking care of these people,” Morfeld said during a hearing in front of the Health and Human Services legislative committee Wednesday. “The difference is that it's in our emergency rooms. The difference is that its uncompensated care that's making other people's insurance rates and premiums go up that are not considered low income."

Dozens testified in favor of the bill Wednesday, including Diana LaCroix of Omaha.

She says her current salary puts her in the coverage gap: she makes too much to have Medicaid, but not enough to be covered by the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare or the ACA).

The same went for her husband, until he was deep into a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

By the time he got coverage, it was too late.

"Thousands and thousands of people in our community are facing a difficult decision,” LaCroix said during her testimony. “Buy groceries or see a doctor. Get cancer screenings, or pay rent."

The latest GOP plan to replace the ACA lets Medicaid expansion enrollment continue until 2020, when it would freeze.

With its future uncertain, those who oppose bringing Medicaid expansion to Nebraska say the program is too unstable to adopt.

"Whether you are a person who has benefitted from the affordable care act or whether you are someone who has not benefitted,currently I think its fair to say that its a mess," Bruce Ramge, Director of Insurance for the State of Nebraska, said.

Morfeld says expansion would save the state nearly $90 million and generate $1.8 billion in revenue over four years.

But opponents say bringing expansion to Nebraska this session could actually end up costing the state millions.

"The state's share of the cost for LB441 could quickly exceed $300 million or more in annual state spending,” Calder Lynch, director of Medicaid and long-term care for DHHS said. “It is unclear at this point if federal financial participation in an adult medicaid expansion program would continue to be available in the future."

This is the 5th year Medicaid expansion has been discussed by the Nebraska state legislature.

Currently, 32 states have adopted the optional expansion program.

The Health and Human Services committee has to approve the bill before it can advance to the floor for debate.