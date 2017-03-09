Driver dies after pickup crashes in rural Custer County

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BERWYN, Neb. (AP)

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose pickup truck ran off a road and crashed in Custer County.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday, about 9 miles south of Berwyn. The driver had been traveling alone and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office identified him as 70-year-old Jerry Hallman, of rural Ansley.

