Woman gets 3 years in prison for having sex with boy, 13 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman gets 3 years in prison for having sex with boy, 13

Woman gets 3 years in prison for having sex with boy, 13

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

FREMONT, Neb. (AP)

        A woman who bore a child after having sex with a 13-year-old boy in Dodge County has been sentenced to three years in prison.
        21-year-old Brianne McIntosh was sentenced Wednesday in Dodge County District Court in Fremont. She'd pleaded no contest to sexual assault of a child and child abuse.
        Authorities say McIntosh was 19 in May 2014 when she and the boy had sex. Under Nebraska law, people 19 and over cannot have sexual contact with people under 16. A DNA test confirmed the boy had fathered the child born to McIntosh in February 2015.
        The child, who is a ward of the state, lives with the boy and the boy's mother. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.