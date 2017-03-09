Boys State Basketball Scores and Schedules - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Boys State Basketball Scores and Schedules

Posted:
sports rotator basketball gen sports rotator basketball gen

POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

For the latest scores and schedules from the Boys State Basketball Championship, click on the link below.  

http://nsaahome.org/textfile/bask/bbpair.pdf

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.