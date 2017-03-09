LSO finds 280 pounds of marijuana during stop

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office found 280 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop.

The vehicle was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and West O Street.

The deputy smelled marijuana while conducting the stop.

280 pounds of marijuana and almost $60,000 was found in the vehicle.

Mao Vang, 58, and Tseng Yang, 54 of Minnesota were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.