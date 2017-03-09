LSO finds 280 pounds of marijuana during stop - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LSO finds 280 pounds of marijuana during stop

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office found 280 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop.  

The vehicle was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and West O Street.  

The deputy smelled marijuana while conducting the stop.  

280 pounds of marijuana and almost $60,000 was found in the vehicle.  

Mao Vang, 58, and Tseng Yang, 54 of Minnesota were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.  

