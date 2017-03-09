Omaha to reconnect downtown street

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Omaha leaders are discussing the possibility of reconnecting a street that was split nearly 50 years ago.

The city officials had closed off 16th Street in the late 1960s to make room for a hotel they thought would spur downtown development. Instead, the now Doubletree Hotel became a barrier between downtown and north Omaha, stifling the commercial district of 16th Street.

Mayor Jean Stothert says there is no specific proposal for how to reopen the street, but some ideas include creating a tunnel under the hotel or demolishing it altogether.

A spokesman for First National Bank, which owns the land, says it's too early to comment on the idea. Doubletree general manager Sandy Buonanni says he hasn't participated in any discussions related to the street's reconnecting.