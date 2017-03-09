Staffer accused of sending unauthorized emails to inmate - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Staffer accused of sending unauthorized emails to inmate

Staffer accused of sending unauthorized emails to inmate

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP)

        A corrections staffer has been accused of exchanging unauthorized emails with a Tecumseh prison inmate.
        Online court records say 28-year-old Chelsea Guiffre (GUHF'-ree) is charged with unlawful acts by a corrections employee.        

        Guiffre told Judge Steven Timm that she wanted to enter a plea Wednesday of not guilty. But Timm told her he wouldn't take her plea until after she'd been able to meet with a lawyer.
        Corrections spokeswoman Dawn-Renee Smith said Thursday that Guiffre has been suspended without pay from her job as a case manager at the Tecumseh prison.
        A court affidavit says Guiffre used the name Gemma Jansen to exchange emails with inmate Troy Giles, who's serving a sentence of 15 to 20 years for an assault in Douglas County.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.