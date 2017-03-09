Lincoln City Libraries online survey

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Lincoln City Libraries

Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to complete an online survey about how the City library system is meeting Lincoln’s needs. The survey is being conducted in connection with the Central Library Building Program and will be available at lincolnlibraries.org until March 15. The survey will assist LCL in identifying strategic areas for investment and improvement.

For more information about LCL, visit lincolnlibraries.org.