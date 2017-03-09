Lincoln City Libraries online survey - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln City Libraries online survey

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Lincoln City Libraries

Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to complete an online survey about how the City library system is meeting Lincoln’s needs. The survey is being conducted in connection with the Central Library Building Program and will be available at lincolnlibraries.org until March 15. The survey will assist LCL in identifying strategic areas for investment and improvement.

For more information about LCL, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.