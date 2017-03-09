NU BSB: Huskers Baseball Time Change on Friday

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Husker Baseball Moved from 4:05 p.m. to 1:35 p.m. Tomorrow (Friday, March 10)
Lincoln –Due to impending weather on Friday evening, the start of Nebraska’s baseball game against Western Carolina has been moved from 4:05 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.
As of now the rest of the weekend schedule remains the same. Game two of the series is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. on Saturday and game three is set for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.
