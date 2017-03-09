GROW Nebraska encourages Nebraskans to shop local

Posted by: Evan Hummel

ehummel@klkntv.com

"GROW" Nebraska held its annual open house at the state capitol Thursday.

The event featured local businesses from across Nebraska.

Unique products were on display, ranging from candy to Husker memorabilia. Organizers say this is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to network and promote their products.

"I like it when we can get these businesses together and they can network," said Janell Anderson-Ehrke, CEO Of Grow Nebraska. "They can understand the power of working together and building a greater Nebraska."

"I'm a three year member of Grow Nebraska and I sell my CDs," said Helen Johnson, an entertainer at the event. "This is my patriotic CD and this is my Irish cd!"

GROW Nebraska's open house has been an annual event since 1998. They help businesses with training, technical assistance, promotion and access to markets.