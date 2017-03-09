Nebraska senators look to change voting system

Modernizing our election system is the goal of three Nebraska senators.

They shared their bills aimed at improving government efficiency and increasing voters in our state Thursday afternoon like automatic voter registration.

It was during a press conference hosted by Nebraskans for Civic Reform.

"I think this is just another step in the right direction to make sure that we are doing everything we can to increase base of people voting. Making sure it's easy and accessible,” Omaha State Senator Tony Vargas said.

Here is a breakdown of the three bills:

LB 112 (Hansen): Would allow a voter who moves between counties and fails to update their voter registration to complete a provisional ballot, update their voter registration, and have their vote count at their new address.

LB 197 (Kolowski): Allows Nebraska voters to request a mail-in ballot online by utilizing the same technology as online voter registration.

LB 290 (Vargas): Shifts voter registration from an opt-in to an opt-out system, allowing the DMV to send records to election officials to create, update, or affirm a voter’s registration. It also gives the necessary authority for other state agencies, like the Department of Health and Human Services , to transfer voter registrations collected from applications for public assistance electronically to the Secretary of State.

Some state election officials are not in favor of some of them.

For example, Lancaster county election commissioner David Shively, doesn't support the bill regarding changes to provisional ballots.

"I think it makes it more difficult and more challenging for the election officials as well as there's a reason to have deadlines to allow us help prepare better for elections,” Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively said.

Nebraska's Secretary of State John Gale testified against all three of these bills during the committee hearing.

Here is what he had to say regarding a bill that would automatically register all eligible residents: “LB 290 could flood the existing voter registration system with ineligible, unnecessary and duplicate registrations."

All three bill were heard in committee Thursday afternoon.

If they pass, they would move to the floor for debate.