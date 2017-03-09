Nebraska senators look to change voting system

Police say a woman's leg was nearly severed when she was hit by a vehicle as she walked across a busy section of West Dodge Road in Omaha.More >>
Omaha police say a man raped a 22-year-old hostage he was holding inside a house south of downtown Omaha.More >>
NSP got a grant to provide better coverage of Lancaster County lakes this summer.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony of a downtown Wayne building.More >>
North 17th Street between “Q” and Vine streets will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday.More >>
It's been tough, but reality is slowly setting in for the family and friends of Josiah LaRue.More >>
Bellevue City Council members are scheduled to vote Monday on whether to demolish a councilman's eyesore carwash.More >>
