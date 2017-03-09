Dog receives special chair to help walk - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Dog receives special chair to help walk

A story of animal neglect and abuse, and hope.

Dex, the dog, was taken to the Central Nebraska Humane Society in Grand Island and he was not in good shape.

"He was very weak, lethargic; we had no muscle tone in the back legs so he'd been unable to walk for a long time. His skin had deteriorated from laying in urine and feces," says Laurie Dethlefs, Executive Director, CNHS

After a lot of love and care, Dex is doing much better. However, he has trouble walking. Thanks to local donations, the shelter was able to purchase a special chair for Dex. They say it's been helping him immensely.

"He has realized that it supports him. He's trying to figure out how to go toward. He can back up like it's nobody's business, but right now we're working on getting him going forward," says Dethlefs.

For Dex it's one day and one step at a time. Officials hope to someday have him ready for adoption.

