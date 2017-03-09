City releases initiative for upcoming construction season

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler announced a new plan for the city's upcoming construction season.

He says he wants to continue the record pace of street construction and improvements from last year - and that a safe and efficient transportation network is fundamental to a thriving city.

"In short, Lincoln On the Move is helping to build a leading edge community," Beutler said.

The city plans to add about 2.5 miles of new arterials, along with more than 10 miles of arterial improvements to go along with more than 400 blocks of residential repairs.

There will be work in virtually every part of the city, with major projects including repairs to N 27th Street from Holdredge to Fletcher, Old Cheney from 40th to Highway 2, and 16th Street from A to F.

Beutler says the city's transportation team is running smoothly, thanks to increased communication and better technology.

While the improvements come with the inconvenience of road closures and detours, he says the city is doing its part to help.

The city's website features an interactive map that will show you when and where construction is happening, so you can plan ahead and avoid delays.

"All of this is done with one goal in mind," Beutler said.

"To get you - the public - where you need to go safely and conveniently,"

Here is a list of projects currently planned for 2017:

Northwest

11th Street water main replacement from “O” to “Q” streets

N. 10th Street over Salt Creek north of Military Road - bridge replacement and new sidewalk with trail connection

14th and Superior roundabout - permanent safety improvements

S. 27th Street water main replacement from Laurel to Calvert streets and from Woods Blvd. to Kessler Blvd.

N. 27th Street rehabilitation from Holdrege Street to Fletcher Ave.

27th Street interchange at Interstate 80 – bridge and concrete repairs

Southwest

16th Street reconstruction from “A” to “F” streets

“D” Street water main replacement from 12th to 20th streets

20th and Calvert streets drainage system replacement

Jackson Drive/Woodsdale Blvd. from 27th to 29th streets - drainage system rehabilitation

S. Coddington and W. Van Dorn intersection safety project – construction of single-lane roundabout and new sidewalks

Northeast

33rd Street from Holdrege to Madison – road rehabilitation and storm drainage improvements

Fletcher Ave. water main replacement from 56th to 60th streets

Superior Street rehabilitation from 27th Street to Cornhusker Hwy.

56th and Morton drainage improvement project – channel widening and replacement of box culvert

Adams Street wastewater pipeline installation from 41st to 42nd streets

Fremont Street water main replacement from Touzalin Ave. to 70th Street

56th and Colfax drainage improvements

Cleveland Ave. water main replacement from Cotner Blvd. to Leonard Street

98th Street and Boathouse to “O” Street and Anthony Lane - wastewater pipeline installation

Anthony Lane wastewater pipeline installation from “O” Street to YMCA Spirit Park

Southeast

S. 44th Street wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from High Street to Antelope Creek Road

44th Street drainage improvements from Calvert to High streets

84th and Old Cheney bike path underpass rehabilitation

Old Cheney rehabilitation from 40th St. to Hwy. 2

Normal Blvd. rehabilitation from South to 56th streets

South Sumner wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from Normal Blvd. to 40th Street

Jefferson Ave. wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from Ryons to Garfield streets

Beal Slough trunk sewer installation from 33rd to 56th streets

Yankee Hill Rd. reconstruction and widening from 70th Street to Hwy. 2 and installation of roundabouts

For more information, you can visit the city's website below.

http://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/pworks/projects/street-closures/map.htm#s