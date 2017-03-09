Debate continues on motorcycle helmet usage

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Another bill debated on Thursday at the capitol, would do away with the mandatory helmet law.

"We're actively discouraging tourism from coming through our state. The bill will also prohibit children under the age of six from being passengers on motorcycles," says Sen. John Lowe of Kearney.

Sen. Lowe introduced the bill. It would allow riders 21 years of age or older to wear eye protection instead of full helmets. It would also prevent children ages 6 and younger from being passengers on motorcycles. Some Senators don't want the law changed.

"We had 75 percent of the people in my district want to have motorcyclists wear a helmet," says Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha.

Sen. Hilkemann said his district polled 300 people. He feels the public has stated that they want motorcyclists to wear helmets for their safety.