Excellence in Education: Vickie Neilly Given Award

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

gbaumgardner@klkntv.com



Vickie Neilly has taught at Riley Elementary for 14 years. This week, she was selected as a Thank You Teacher Award winner.

Neilly is a first grade teacher and was nominated by one of her former students named Jackson Okereke. In his nomination letter, Jackson describes how Neilly was there for him before he went into foster care.

Even eight years later, Jackson remembers the love that she showed him, while he was in her class. He says, "She was always there for me and loved me no matter what I did."

"You always hope you're that kind of teacher and you are making that kind of impact," says Neilly, "So to get to hear it from someone who you knew he really needed that at that time in his life, it's just extraordinary to get to hear all these years later that he really did remember how much I cared."

Five Lincoln Public School teachers were recognized at the awards ceremony.