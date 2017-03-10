Excellence in Education: Vickie Neilly Given Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska drivers will have at least two new specialty license plate designs to choose from next year. ``Choose Life'' and Native American Cultural Awareness and History plates approved by the Legislature this year join several other plates created in recent years.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska drivers will have at least two new specialty license plate designs to choose from next year. ``Choose Life'' and Native American Cultural Awareness and History plates approved by the Legislature this year join several other plates created in recent years.More >>
Police say a woman's leg was nearly severed when she was hit by a vehicle as she walked across a busy section of West Dodge Road in Omaha.More >>
Police say a woman's leg was nearly severed when she was hit by a vehicle as she walked across a busy section of West Dodge Road in Omaha.More >>
Omaha police say a man raped a 22-year-old hostage he was holding inside a house south of downtown Omaha.More >>
Omaha police say a man raped a 22-year-old hostage he was holding inside a house south of downtown Omaha.More >>
NSP got a grant to provide better coverage of Lancaster County lakes this summer.More >>
NSP got a grant to provide better coverage of Lancaster County lakes this summer.More >>
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >>
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony of a downtown Wayne building.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony of a downtown Wayne building.More >>
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police say Husker wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession.More >>
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police say Husker wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession.More >>
It's been tough, but reality is slowly setting in for the family and friends of Josiah LaRue.More >>
It's been tough, but reality is slowly setting in for the family and friends of Josiah LaRue.More >>