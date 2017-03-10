Committee will keep investigating Nebraska senator's address

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers will continue investigating whether a longtime state senator lives in his district.

A special legislative committee decided Thursday it had jurisdiction to hear the case against Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha. Lawmakers have spent the past month questioning whether the investigation could move forward because challenger John Sciara failed to meet all legislative rules.

Former Nebraska Supreme Court Justice William Connolly says Sciara fulfilled all statutory requirements.

Sciara says he is pleased the case is moving forward but disappointed it didn't happen sooner.

Sciara, who lost the 2016 election to Chambers by more than 6,000 votes, contends Chambers really lives in Bellevue. Chambers has provided senators and reporters with utility bills from his north Omaha home as proof of address.