Nebraska treasurer formally requests audit of finance agency

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg has formally asked for an audit of a state finance organization that he alleges is trying to hide information from the public.

Stenberg sent a letter to State Auditor Charlie Janssen on Friday, arguing that the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority has denied him information that should be posted on the state's spending transparency website.

Tim Kenny, the authority's executive director, says the organization has offered to provide a web link to its financial data but cannot place information on a server it doesn't control. Kenny says doing so would violate the organization's cyber risk insurance policy.

Kenny says Stenberg's allegations are false and misleading.

The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority provides financing for certain first-time homebuyers, farmers and ranchers, among other duties.