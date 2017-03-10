Jane Goodall visits Grand Island

Posted by: channel 8 eyewitness news

The city of Grand Island had a special visitor Thursday evening: Jane Goodall.

It was a full house at Grand Island Senior High. Some people sat on the floor just to hear Goodall speak. They almost didn't get to see her because of an airline delay, but she made it just in time.

In 1960, Goodall traveled from London to Tanzania to study the then, unknown world of apes.

"I want them to take away the fact that every single day, every single one of us, make some kind of a difference, and we have a choice as to what kind of difference we're going to make. I hope that perhaps some people, who don't realize our relationship to other animals, understand it a little bit better,” says Goodall.

Goodall had a book signing after she spoke. Many from the "Roots and Shoots" program attended, which encourages kids to get involve in nature and science.