Lincoln crews prep for snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska drivers will have at least two new specialty license plate designs to choose from next year. ``Choose Life'' and Native American Cultural Awareness and History plates approved by the Legislature this year join several other plates created in recent years.More >>
Police say a woman's leg was nearly severed when she was hit by a vehicle as she walked across a busy section of West Dodge Road in Omaha.More >>
Omaha police say a man raped a 22-year-old hostage he was holding inside a house south of downtown Omaha.More >>
NSP got a grant to provide better coverage of Lancaster County lakes this summer.More >>
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >>
A paintball show down between local first responders for a good cause took place Sunday afternoon. Members of Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and rescue gathered at CJ's Paintball, which is located south of Lincoln, for the Battle of the Badges.More >>
Allison Tietjen has been crowned Miss Nebraska 2017 and will represent the state at the 2018 Miss America Pageant live on ABC in September.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony of a downtown Wayne building.More >>
A 22-year-old Omaha man has died following a single car accident Sunday afternoon.More >>
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police say Husker wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession.More >>
