Lincoln crews prep for snow

The latest forecast could bring some light accumulation, starting late tonight.

City crews are airing on the side of caution with a pre-brining.

Public works brine trucks prepped main roads and bridges throughout Friday morning.

Public Works Labor Supervisor offered some advice when dealing with the trucks this weekend.

"If you do encounter equipment on the road please give us plenty of room to do our job and get that snow melted or cleared out for you," said Williams.

The warmer weather has effected their decision to just focus on main roads and bridges. They're hopeful their prep work is all that's necessary for the coming weather.