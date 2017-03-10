Program aimed at decreasing inmate numbers

"A felony sentence is pretty much a life long sentence imposed on you because you are excluded from jobs, student loans, and grant money," Jason Geis, recently released, said.

Jason Geis is on a mission to change his life for the better.

The recently released inmate spent the majority of his life in and out of jail cells.

He blames his re–entry on old habits and strong temptations.

"Its almost automatic, because you want to survive, you want to eat, you want to take care of your children and nobody wants to walk around with more holes than clothes," Geis, said.

“RAN” or Reentry Alliance of Nebraska is a program made up of more than 40 agencies across the state aiming to ease the transition.

The different groups provide recently released men and women with the necessities they need and, in return, eliminate their temptation to act out against the public.

In addition to public safety, members of the not–for–profit say their actions could save tax payer dollars.

"It cost us too much for individuals to get out of prison and go right back," James Jones, RAN member, said.

According to recent data, it costs roughly $100 a day, or $36,000 a year, to keep an inmate in prison. Members of RAN say that money is better used to keep people out of jail, not in it.

"Those dollars can be, in my opinion, diverted to all these programs that RAN offers," Jones, said.

RAN wants to stress that they believe in the correction system, but feel a public responsibility to help those looking for a fresh start.

"I have my mind almost on a tunnel vision of success,” Geis, said.

RAN is hosting a public meeting on March 20th ,7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (exhibits 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.) at the Center for People in Need, 3901 North 27th Unit 1, Lincoln, NE 68521