Smart Girl Unite at Dawes Middle School

It was a family affair Friday night at Dawes Middle School. With help from the YWCA, they hosted ‘Smart Girls Unite.’

The program was about empowering young girls to go into S.T.E.M. (Science Technology Engineering and Math) fields.

A panel of women talked about pursuing careers in whatever field you want, instead of limiting yourself.

"We are striving to even the playing field of women moving into stem careers,” said executive director of YWCA, Karen Bell-Dancy. “It motivates them at this age to continue that career interest and then understand how to apply for scholarships and get more support for that career path way.”

This is the first time they've done an event like this. They're hoping to reach more young girls in the future and hopefully gain college age mentors.

