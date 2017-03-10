NEB Softball: Huskers Drop Series Opener at No. 21 Arizona State

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Tempe, Ariz. - The Nebraska softball team committed three errors leading to 10 unearned runs in a 12-1 five-inning loss in the opening game of a three-game series at No. 21 Arizona State Friday night at Farrington Stadium.

Arizona State's 12 runs tied for the most Nebraska has allowed in a game this season, but only two of those runs were earned.

ASU took advantage of two critical Husker errors to take control of the game with a five-run first inning. After the errors extended the inning, Sashel Palacios opened the scoring with a grand slam. The grand slam was followed by a double and a two-out RBI single from Ulufa Leilua that made it 5-0.

The Sun Devils plated two more runs on an RBI triple and an RBI double in the bottom of the second. The Husker defense then faltered again, committing a key two-out error that extended the inning and opened the door for Arizona State to score five more unearned runs, highlighted by a three-run home run from Leilua.

Trailing 12-0, Nebraska got on the scoreboard with a two-out rally in the top of the third. Freshman Alexis Perry began the inning with a single, and she was still on first base with two outs. Sophomore Alyvia Simmons then drew a walk before senior MJ Knighten lined an RBI single to left field to score Perry.

Freshman left-hander Sydney McLeod, a native of Goodyear, Ariz., pitched the first scoreless inning for the Huskers in the bottom of the frame and followed it up with a scoreless fourth inning. McLeod finished with 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one walk.

The Huskers were unable to extend the game in the top of the fifth inning, although junior Gina Metzler did single with one out to extend her career-long hitting streak to 10 games.

Metzler, Knighten, Perry and Edwards all had a single for the Big Red, with Knighten driving in the Huskers' lone run.

In the circle, senior right-hander Cassie McClure saw her personal three-game winning streak snapped. McClure (3-5) took the loss, allowing nine runs (two earned) in 1.2 innings. Junior right-hander Caitlin Bartsch allowed three unearned runs in one-third of an inning before McLeod posted the best outing of her young career with 2.0 scoreless innings of work.

Nebraska and Arizona State continue their three-game series on Saturday at 7 p.m. (Central).