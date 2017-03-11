Lincoln's Children Zoo opens for the season

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

It was pretty chilly down at the Lincoln Children's Zoo Saturday morning for their 52nd annual opening, but that didn't dampen the fun as families lined up for the season.

Four-year-old Will Chaffert gave us a tour of the zoo, pointing out some of his favorites:

"A turtle!" He said, kissing the glass on the aquarium. Then, rounding the corner, and catching sight of an armadillo: "That's like a porcupine that got a haircut on his back."

We caught up with his mom, Michelle Chaffert, while he dished food out to a clamoring crowd of goats.

"We've been coming here since he was a baby," she said. "Just to see him interact with animals and touch some you don't normally get to see in the city is wonderful."

The zoo opened for the season Saturday morning, marking Spring for animal lovers, despite the icy air.

"Despite the cold weather today, everyone's pretty excited; they were all bundled up," said Emma Hazel with the zoo. "They had five layers on. I even have five layers on."

The zoo did have to make some adjustments for the cold weather. The penguins are warm weather penguins and had to stay inside, as did some of the Critter Encounter petting stations. Most of the favorites, though, were still there.

"Choose which one you want to ride on," says the attendant at the pony rides.

"Dandy," nine-year-old Keith Frankl said, choosing a pale little pony.

Keith says he likes the animals at the zoo, but horses are his favorite.

"It's cool," he said, "other animals and species."

From now until October the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, here's a link to the zoo's website.