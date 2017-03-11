Fortenberry to hold Town Hall in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fortenberry to hold Town Hall in Lincoln

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) announced he will hold a Town Hall in Lincoln on Monday, March 13.

He will be at Lincoln Southwest High School from 5:30-7 p.m. talking about healthcare and answering questions from the public.

The Town Hall is free and open to the public.

