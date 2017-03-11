LPS employee withdraws from OPS superintendent race - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPS employee withdraws from OPS superintendent race

Current Associate Superintendent for Instruction at Lincoln Public Schools and superintendent candidate finalist for Omaha Public Schools Jane Stavem has withdrawn her name from consideration for the position.

Read the letter sent out to OPS families from Lacey Merica, President of OPS Board of Education:

I am emailing to inform you that Superintendent Candidate Finalist Jane E.Stavem has withdrawn her name from the Superintendent Search selection process.
Since we began this process, the Board has worked diligently to ensure an open, transparent process for our staff, families and the public. Our sharing this information with you is part of that commitment.
The Board intends to move forward with deliberations regarding the two remaining finalists, Dr. Paul R. Gausman, Superintendent of Sioux City Public Schools in Sioux City, Iowa and Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Superintendent of Reading Public Schools in Reading, Pennsylvania.
The Board will discuss the candidates at the next regularly scheduled Board meeting, currently scheduled for March 20.
If you have questions, you are encouraged to email them to superintendentsearch@ops.org.
Thank you for you time.
Regards,

Lacey Merica, President
Omaha Public Schools Board of Education

