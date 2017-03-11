High school athlete charged with human trafficking - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A standout Nebraska high school football player has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and human trafficking.
Eighteen-year-old DeArch Stubblefield, a senior defensive back on the Bellevue West state championship team, was charged Friday in Sarpy County Court. He is being held without bail.
Court documents say Stubblefield sexually assaulted a teen between 12 and 16 years old and forced the teen to engage in sex trafficking between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31.
Stubblefield's next court hearing is set for March 28.
A Bellevue Public Schools spokeswoman says officials have not yet made a decision on Stubblefield's student status.         A voice message left with the Sarpy County Public Defender's Office, which is representing Stubblefield, was not immediately returned Saturday.
 

