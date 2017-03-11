Heads up: Traffic restrictions coming on I-80 near Aurora

Officials say pavement work will restrict traffic on Interstate 80 west of Aurora.

The Nebraska Roads Department says the work began Tuesday and will extend east of the Giltner interchange about 4.5 miles toward the Aurora interchange.

Traffic will be limited to one lane each way during daylight hours, and there will be a 12-foot width limit.

The department expects the work to be finished by late next week.