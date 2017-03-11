Sexual assault charge for man police say touched boy at mall - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sexual assault charge for man police say touched boy at mall

Sexual assault charge for man police say touched boy at mall

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

A 50-year-old resident of an Omaha assisted living facility has been charged with child sexual assault after police say he molested a 7-year-old boy in a Westroads Mall bathroom.

Bruce Perry is charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse in connection with the Wednesday incident.

He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Prosecutors say Perry pulled down the boy's pants and touched his genitals after the boy and his 11-year-old brother went into the bathroom.

Police say the older brother fought off the man until the boys could escape.

Police say Perry told investigators he has exposed himself to boys many other times, but assistant public defender Cathy Saathoof disputes that.

She says Perry has impaired intellectual capacity and mental health issues.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Girls 2, 8, locked out of home in 91-degree heat

    Girls 2, 8, locked out of home in 91-degree heat

    Girls 2, 8, locked out of home in 91-degree heat

    Authorities say 2-year-old and 8-year-old girls have been taken into state custody because they were found locked outside their south-central Nebraska home in 91-degree heat.

    More >>

    Authorities say 2-year-old and 8-year-old girls have been taken into state custody because they were found locked outside their south-central Nebraska home in 91-degree heat.

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>

  • Pool Giveaway

    Pool Giveaway

    Here's your chance to escape the hot Nebraska summers and cool down in your own 24 foot above ground Dough Boy pool from Supreme Spa and Pool and win $88 in vouchers to exchange for Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 Tickets. Please see the contest rules by going to www.klkntv.com and click on the Contest button.  The entry form is not supported by mobile devices and some versions of Safari.  Please use a desktop or laptop. 

    More >>

    Here's your chance to escape the hot Nebraska summers and cool down in your own 24 foot above ground Dough Boy pool from Supreme Spa and Pool and win $88 in vouchers to exchange for Nebraska Lottery Instant Scratch Off Tickets. Enter for a chance to win.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.