UPDATED: Former president Barack Obama lands in Omaha

Former President Barack Obama stopped in Omaha briefly on Sunday to have lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett.

Obama landed in Omaha Sunday afternoon and was driven to Happy Hollow Country Club.

Susie Buffett said she and her father spent about 2 hours together in a private room at the country club where her father is a member.

Susie Buffett declined to say what the three discussed during the lunch except that she said the meal wasn't a fundraiser. The Buffetts both had Thunderbird salads and Obama had a taco salad.

The last time Obama visited Omaha was in January 2016 as part of a series of speeches he gave after his final State of the Union address.

