Husker Lawn & Leisure draws to a close

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

"This is your cure for Spring Fever we've got going on right now," said Paula Widholm with the Husker Lawn & Leisure Show. "It's cold outside, it's nice indoors and there's flowers and landscape and beautiful displays to get you looking forward to the next couple of months when the weather's going to be nicer."

Sunday was the last day of the Husker Lawn & Leisure show at the Lancaster Event Center, a one-stop-shop for outdoor spring prep.

"Whether you need a mower or a fence or landscaping to can come here and talk to many people and get that done," Widholm said.

The event draws thousands every year.

"It's a chance to interact with our existing customers that we've done work for over the years, and potentially new customers," said Dudley Reis, who owns a tree service. "The landscaping shows pride of ownership."

Outdoor gas fires, landscaping, and pond-less waterfalls lead the trends this year. Outdoor Solutions sponsored the event, providing most of the material for the landscape stations you see here today.