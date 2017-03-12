7 BIG Ten teams make NCAA Tournament

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: BIG Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Seven Big Ten teams were selected to participate in the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, it was announced on Sunday. Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin will all be taking part in this year's tournament. All games will be televised on CBS Sports, TBS, TNT or TruTV.

Maryland is the No. 6 seed in the West Region and will head to the Orlando first and second round site. Up first for the Terrapins on Thursday is No. 11 Xavier, with the winner facing either No. 3 Florida State or No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast. Maryland is officially making its 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its third in a row. The Terrapins have posted a 40-24 record in the tournament, and won the 2002 national championship.

Michigan, the Big Ten Tournament Champion, is a No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region and is bound for Indianapolis to compete in first and second round action. The Wolverines will square off with No. 10 Oklahoma State on Friday with the winner of that game moving on to face either No. 2 Louisville or No. 15 Jacksonville State. Michigan is officially making its 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance and its seventh in the last nine years. The Wolverines won the national championship in 1989, and most recently advanced to the Final Four in 2013.

Michigan State is the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region and will visit the Tulsa first and second round site. The Spartans will face No. 8 Miami (Fla.) on Friday in the first round with the victor facing either No. 1 Kansas or the winner of the First Four game between No. 16 seeds North Carolina Central and UC Davis. Michigan State is making its 31st NCAA Tournament appearance and 20th consecutive. Michigan State boasts a 63-29 mark in the NCAA Tournament with nine Final Four appearances, winning the 1979 and 2000 NCAA titles.

Minnesota is the No. 5 seed in the South Region and is off to the Milwaukee first- and second-round site. The Golden Gophers, who are the most improved team in NCAA Division I this year with 16 more victories than a season ago, will take on No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee, with the winner advancing to play No. 4 Butler or No. 13 Winthrop in the second round. Minnesota is officially appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time and the first since 2013.

Northwestern is the No. 8 seed in the West Region and are penciled in for the Salt Lake City first- and second-round site. The Wildcats, who will be making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, will take on No. 9 Vanderbilt on Thursday with the winner moving on to face either No. 1 seed Gonzaga or No. 16 seed South Dakota State.

Purdue, which earned its conference-record 23rd Big Ten Championship, is the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 13 Vermont on Thursday at the Milwaukee first and second round site. The winner of that contest will play the winner of No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada. Purdue is officially making its 28th NCAA Tournament appearance and has a 35-27 record in those games. The Boilermakers are making their third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and have advanced to two Final Fours, finishing as the national runner-up in 1969.

Wisconsin is the No. 8 seed in the East Region and will travel to the Buffalo first and second round site. The Badgers will take on No. 9 seed Virginia Tech Thursday with the victor facing either No. 1 Villanova or the winner of the First Four game between No. 16 seeds Mount St. Mary’s and New Orleans. Wisconsin will be playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 23rd time and making its 19th straight appearance. The Badgers are 36-21 in their previous NCAA Tournament trips and have made four Final Four appearances, winning the 1941 NCAA title and reaching the national championship game in 2015.