LGBTQ Community rallies for equality

"I had to use the nurse's bathroom, also known as the bathroom that people go to throw up in,” Alek Duncan, transitioning male, said.

Alek Duncan shared his personal horrors of transgender discrimination.

"Two boys sent me a text earlier this year saying ‘if I wanted to pretend to be a boy, they would beat me up like a boy’”, Duncan, said.

He stood before a crowd of LGBTQ activists explaining his fearful reality of personal expression.

He was joined by peers sharing their concerns, but predominantly standing up for their identity.

“I am very afraid. I am very afraid to transition, I am afraid to even wear famine clothes,” Transitioning female, said. “Why should I have to be scared every time I am at school?"

The rally, held outside the Capitol Sunday afternoon, is a reaction to President Trump and his roll back of President Obama’s transgender guidelines. Those guidelines specified that transgender students have the right to use public school restrooms that match their gender identity, not their sex.

President Trump backed up his motion saying the guidance did not receive an extensive legal analysis and drew federal and state challenges.

"Public schools felt compelled,” Karen Bowling, Nebraska Family Alliance, said. “We felt we have to make a policy or we're going to lose of funding. That is very inappropriate."

Those at the rally say it is about equality, but also hope their message will eliminate the stigma associated with the transgender community.

"Its just being who you were meant to be,” Robert Dyas, transitioning, said. Whether it's from your birth or whether your 40 or 50 years old and want to transition, there is nothing wrong with it. It is who you are, it's who you feel you are on the inside and it shouldn't matter who you are on the outside."