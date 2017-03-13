Police investigate church burglary - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police investigate church burglary

Lincoln Police are investigating an attempted burglary.

It happened at Corner Stone Baptist Church, near 63rd and Colby St, around 3:30 Monday morning.

Police say an alarm went off after something crashed through a window. They say no one went inside the church and nothing was taken.

They are still investigating.

