Gordmans filing for bankruptcy

Over a century ago, Gordmans, a retail store, opened for the very first time on the corner of 16th and Chicago in Omaha, Ne.

The shop grew to more than 100 stores in 22 states.

Here in Lincoln, it's more than deals and trendy fashion; shoppers feel a bond with the store that's been with them from the beginning.

Jeffrey Hughes says he grew up shopping here. He remembers playing on the toy elephants as a child while his parents shopped; now he's the one filling the cart.

"It’s been around for a long time and it's going to be missed by a lot of people, I know that, Jeffrey Hughes, shopper, said.

On Monday, Gordmans declared bankruptcy.

"It’s a friendly store,” Janice Sasse, shopper, said. “The staff is always willing to help you and I am really sad to see it leave. It's been a good place right here in our community."

I reached out to the store regarding the bankruptcy, they declined to comment.

In a press release, they said the store will be entered into an agreement with Tiger Capital group, LLC and Great American Group, LLC for the sale in liquidation of the inventory and other assets subject to court approval.

They did not say when the liquidation would happen.

President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Hall released this statement about the store's plan: "Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption," Hall, said.

Right now, the store employees about 5,000 people across 22 states.

The Lincoln store is located near 27th and Superior.