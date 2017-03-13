Excellence in Education: Youth Empowerment Tour

Posted by: Gwen Baumgardner

A group of elementary students are working to inspire students across the Capital City. They're doing it through a school concert.

Since October, Belmont Elementary students have been working on their performance. It's called the 'Let Your Life Shine Empowerment Tour'. Students recently performed at 3 different schools.

Through song and story, they were able to give other students a history lesson on diversity in schools.

"I learned about people that fight to end racism," says student performer, Lena.

"We've done some pretty cool performances, and something that I've learned is that the world was a lot different in the 1960's and 50's," says student performer, Adam.

The elementary students finished their performance by collaborating with the North Star High School choir.

