NEB WGYM: Laeng Named Big Ten Co-Gymnast of the Week

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska senior Jennie Laeng has been named Big Ten Co-Gymnast of the Week after leading the Huskers to a first-place finish at the B1G Five meet with a career-high score of 39.400 to win the all-around title, the conference announced Monday.

In addition to her all-around title, Laeng also earned second-place finishes on beam with a season-high 9.875 and floor with a strong 9.90. She also scored a 9.825 on vault and a 9.80 on bars to round out her performance.

The honor is the third Big Ten weekly award in Laeng's career and her first this season. The West Middlesex, Pa., native was also named Big Ten Co-Gymnast of the Week on Jan. 11, 2016, and Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week on Feb. 1, 2016. The weekly award marks the seventh of the season for the Huskers, and the second Gymnast-of-the-Week honor, as freshman Taylor Houchin earned the award on Feb. 27.

Laeng shared the award with Minnesota senior Bailie Holst, while Michigan junior Paige Zaziski was named Event Specialist of the Week and Wolverine Lexi Funk was named Freshman of the Week.

Laeng and the Big Ten regular-season co-champion Huskers will return to action this Saturday at the Big Ten Championships at 4 p.m. (CT) in Piscataway, N.J. The meet is set to be televised on Big Ten Network and streamed on BTN2Go. For more information about the Big Ten Championships, visit the Championship Central page.

Big Ten Release: http://www.bigten.org/sports/w-gym/spec-rel/031317aab.html