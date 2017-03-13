NWU Basketball Places 2 Players on All-West Region Team

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NWU Athletics

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Wesleyan had two players named to the D3Hoops.com All West Region team when the selections were announced on Monday (Mar. 13). Sophomore Cooper Cook was named 1st-Team All-West Region and freshman Nate Schimonitz was selected 3rd-Team All-Region. In addition, Schimonitz was named the West Region Rookie-of-the-Year.

The 2016-17 D3Hoops.com All-Region teams were selected by Sports Information Directors from across the country. It is the 16th season D3hoops.com has named All-Region Teams.

Cook (So., Overland Park, Kan.) was one of five players named to the All-West Region 1st-Team. He was selected to the team as a forward after earning Iowa Conference MVP honors. Cook averaged 18.5 points per game and was the conference leader with 81 made 3-pointers. He was a two-time IIAC Player of the Week and was also a 2nd-Team CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Schimonitz (Fr., Omaha, Neb.) is the only freshman on the All-West Region team and was honored as the Rookie-of-the-Year. He is one of six players named to the West Region 3rd team and received recognition at the guard position. In his first season, Schimonitz was named 1st-Team All-IIAC and led the Prairie Wolves in scoring at 19.1 points per game. He scored at least 20 points in 12 of the final 13 conference games and was 2nd in the IIAC in assists.

A total of six players from the IIAC were named to the All-Region team with Nebraska Wesleyan and Wartburg College each getting two players on the teams. Colby Taylor of Central College joined Cook as the IIAC’s other 1st-Team selection.

Nebraska Wesleyan ended the 2016-17 season with an 18-8 overall record in their first season competing as only a member of NCAA Division III. The Prairie Wolves claimed a share of the Iowa Conference regular season championship, their first conference title since 2000.