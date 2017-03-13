Workshops on spring turkey hunting

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Workshops have been scheduled at six locations across Nebraska to help people who want to hunt turkeys this spring.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the workshops are designed for people with limited experience. Topics will include strategies, equipment, turkey biology and ways to increase a hunter's confidence and success.

The workshops are scheduled for Thursday at VFW Post 3704 in Columbus; March 21 at the Lincoln Park at Lincoln Park Fire Station in Hastings; March 28 at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln and at the Omaha Gun Club in Omaha; April 5 at the Nebraska Game and Parks Southwest District Office in North Platte; and April 6 at the Ak-Sar-Ben Aquarium in Gretna. Each runs 6-8:30 p.m.

Go online at OutdoorNebraska.org/workshops to register.