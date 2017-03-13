'Lincoln On The Streets' concert series with 311

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

(Lincoln, NE) – Omaha based band 311 is coming to the capitol city!

They'll be playing in downtown Lincoln as part of a concert series called "Lincoln on the Streets." The show will be on June 30th at Centennial Mall and M Street. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone: 800.745.3000.

The stop is part of a 40-show North American summer tour launching on June 22 in Cleveland. 311 is set to return with their 12th studio album titled MOSAIC , due out worldwide summer 2017 on BMG. The multi-platinum band’s first single, “Too Much To Think,” premiered on alternative radio on Friday, March 10. The new album MOSAIC is available to pre-order now at http://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/threeeleven3.

Tour pre-sale tickets and VIP bundles start to go on sale March 14. Tour info at http://www.311.com/shows.