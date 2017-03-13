'Lincoln On The Streets' concert series with 311 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

'Lincoln On The Streets' concert series with 311

(Lincoln, NE) – Omaha based band 311 is coming to the capitol city! 

They'll be playing in downtown Lincoln as part of a concert series called "Lincoln on the Streets." The show will be on June 30th at Centennial Mall and M Street. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone: 800.745.3000.

The stop is part of a 40-show North American summer tour launching on June 22 in Cleveland. 311 is set to return with their 12th studio album titled MOSAIC, due out worldwide summer 2017 on BMG. The multi-platinum band’s first single, “Too Much To Think,” premiered on alternative radio on Friday, March 10. The new album MOSAIC is available to pre-order now at http://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/threeeleven3.

Tour pre-sale tickets and VIP bundles start to go on sale March 14. Tour info at http://www.311.com/shows.

