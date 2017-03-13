Authorities investigating fatal fire in northeast Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Authorities investigating fatal fire in northeast Nebraska

Authorities investigating fatal fire in northeast Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


       ROSALIE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Cuming County.
        The Nebraska State Patrol confirmed a fatality at a house in a rural area west of Rosalie on Saturday and say investigators are working what they're describing as a crime scene.
        Authorities say they aren't releasing more information until a cause of death is confirmed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.