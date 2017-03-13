Work to begin on I-80/27th Street Interchange in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Press Release:

March 13, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, Phase 1 work is scheduled to begin March 20 at

the 27th Street/I-80 interchange. Work will include removal and replacement of deteriorating concrete on

the northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street, I-80 ramp repairs and bridge rehabilitation,

according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Northbound traffic will be switched head-to-head onto the existing southbound lanes from Wildcat Drive

to Arbor Road, reducing northbound and southbound 27th Street traffic to single lanes. The eastbound

I-80 on-ramp at the 27th Street interchange will be temporarily closed for approximately 40 days for

removal and repair of the concrete, with anticipated reopening the end of May.

Northbound 27th Street traffic wanting to go east on I-80 during this time will be detoured onto westbound

I-80 to the 401 exit where motorists will be able to access eastbound I-80 at the 401 interchange. Traffic

will be maintained while repair work on the westbound I-80 off-ramp at the 27th Street interchange is

being done during Phase 1.

Phase 2 work, which will begin the first part of June following the completion of Phase 1, will involve

removal and replacement of the southbound lanes.

Hawkins Construction Company, of Omaha, Nebraska, has the $3,967,191 contract. The project is

anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2017.

The Department of Roads’ project manager is Robert Traudt of Lincoln. Motorists are reminded to drive

cautiously through construction zones, expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.