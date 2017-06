Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Husker Baseball Moved to 11:05 AM on Sunday, March 19

Due to the time of College of Charleston’s flight out of Omaha on Sunday, March 19, the series finale between the Huskers and Cougars has been moved up one hour from 12:05 p.m. to 11:05 a.m.