NEB WRES: Huskers Close Season at NCAA Championships

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

NCAA Championships

Thursday, March 16 - Saturday, March 18

St. Louis, Mo. • Scottrade Center

TV/Video Streaming: ESPN/ESPNU/ESPN3

Live Scoring/Brackets: TrackWrestling.com

Thursday, March 16

11 a.m. (CT): Session I (TV/Video Streaming: ESPNU/ESPN3)

8 Mats • Pigtails and First Round

6 p.m. (CT): Session II (TV/Video Streaming: ESPN/ESPN3)

8 Mats • Consolation Pigtails, Consolation First Round, Championship Second Round

Friday, March 17

10 a.m. (CT): Session III (TV/Video Streaming: ESPNU/ESPN3)

8 Mats • Championship Quarterfinals, Consolation Second and Third Rounds

7 p.m. (CT): Session IV (TV/Video Streaming: ESPN/ESPN3)

6 Mats • Championship Semifinals, Consolation Fourth Round and Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 18

10 a.m. (CT): Session V (TV/Video Streaming: ESPNU/ESPN3)

3 Mats • Consolation Semifinals, 3rd-, 5th-, 7th-place medal round matches

7 p.m. (CT): Session VI (TV/Video Streaming: ESPN/ESPN3)

1 Mat • Championship Finals

Nebraska’s NCAA Qualifiers

125: #5 Tim Lambert (Sr. • Forest Hills, Mich.)

133: #7 Eric Montoya (Sr. • Albuquerque, N.M.)

141: #9 Colton McCrystal (Jr. • Sergeant Bluff, Iowa)

157: #4 Tyler Berger (So. • Prineville, Ore.)

184: #7 TJ Dudley (Sr. • Irmo, S.C.)

197: #7 Aaron Studebaker (Sr. • Raymond, Neb.)

HWT: #13 Collin Jensen (Sr. • Mobridge, S.D.)

Seven Husker wrestlers will head to St. Louis, Mo., for the NCAA Championships, Thursday through Saturday, at the Scottrade Center.

The first of six sessions begins on Thursday at 11 a.m. (CT) with the pigtails and opening round. Thursday’s action continues at 6 p.m. with Session II, consisting of both second round matches as well as consolation bouts. Friday’s sessions start at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Session III includes quarterfinals and consolation matches, while Session IV has the semifinals and consolation bouts. Session V, which includes the medal round matches, is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. The championship finals begin on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Every match will be streamed live on ESPN3, while Sessions I, III and V will be televised on ESPNU, and Sessions II, IV and VI will be televised on ESPN.

Last Time Out: The Huskers finished fourth as a team at the Big Ten Championships, March 4-5, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Tim Lambert (125) led all individuals with a runner-up finish.

Back Points

• Four Huskers will each be making their fourth NCAA appearance: TJ Dudley, Eric Montoya, Tim Lambert and Collin Jensen

• Five of Nebraska’s seven NCAA qualifiers are seniors.

• Six of Nebraska’s seven NCAA qualifiers have previous NCAA Championships experience.

• Seven starters have surpassed the 20-win plateau, with Tyler Berger (157) leading the team with 32 wins.

• Eric Montoya (133) and Tyler Berger (157) finished the dual season with 14 wins apiece, tied for the most on the team.

• Tim Lambert (125) scored the most dual points (63) this season.

• Tim Lambert (125) leads all starters in pins (8) this season.

• TJ Dudley (184) leads all starters in technical falls (10) this season.

• Aaron Studebaker (197) and Colton McCrystal (141) are tied for the lead among all starters in major decisions (9) this season.

Big Ten Championships Notes

• Nebraska finished fourth as a team with 102.5 points behind team champion Ohio State (139.5), Penn State (130) and Iowa (112.5).

• Nebraska’s fourth-place team finish matched its best since joining the Big Ten in 2011.

• Nebraska scored more than 100 team points for the second consecutive year, which also marked the second time in program history the Huskers accomplished the feat.

• Seven Huskers placed in the top five to automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. Tim Lambert (125) led the Huskers with a runner-up finish individually.

Dual Season Notes

• Nebraska outscored its 16 dual opponents by a combined score of 410-204.

• Nebraska won 103 of 160 individual matches in dual competition.

• Nebraska faced nine teams, including five of the top eight, who were ranked in the final NWCA/USA Today Coaches Poll (Feb. 28): #1 Penn State, #3 Iowa, #4 Virginia Tech, #6 Ohio State, #8 NC State, #12 Minnesota, #15 Michigan, #16 Wisconsin and #25 Purdue

• Nebraska welcomed 9,841 fans for eight duals on six different dates at home, marking the third-most fans at home in a season.

Dudley Dominating During Senior Campaign

• TJ Dudley (184) has a team-leading 10 technical falls this season after entering his senior campaign with one career technical fall over three years.

• First 107 matches at Nebraska (first three seasons): Won one match by technical fall

• Last 31 matches at Nebraska (this season only): Won 10 matches by technical fall

• Dudley has nine technical falls in 44:18 against Division I opponents this season, which is tied for fifth in the nation.

100-Win Club

• Four Huskers reached the 100-win milestone this season.

• TJ Dudley (108-30) became the 25th member of Nebraska’s 100-win club on Dec. 30.

• Eric Montoya (109-46) earned his 100th career victory on Jan. 8. He is 76-29 at Nebraska after going 33-17 as a freshman at Campbell University in 2012-13.

• Aaron Studebaker (106-36) became the 26th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 15.

• Studebaker accomplishing the milestone marked three consecutive weekends where Huskers earned their 100th career win.

• Tim Lambert (103-42) became the 27th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 29.

• Lambert earning his 100th career win meant four Huskers reached the milestone in a span of 31 days.

Experienced Group Leading Huskers

• Nebraska returns two All-Americans from last season: TJ Dudley (2nd at 184) and Eric Montoya (5th at 133)

• Nebraska’s senior class has combined for 20 NCAA appearances (including this season): TJ Dudley (4), Eric Montoya (4), Tim Lambert (4), Collin Jensen (4), Aaron Studebaker (3) and Micah Barnes (1)

Huskers Add Wrestlers for Next Season

• The Huskers announced the addition of three wrestlers for next season on Nov. 16.

• Jason Renteria – Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park River Forest)

• Tucker Sjomeling – Delano, Minn. (Delano)

• Mikey Labriola – Bethlehem, Pa. (Bethlehem Catholic)

• The Huskers announced three additional wrestlers for next season on Jan. 9.

• Trevor Nichelson – Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood)

• Andrew Nielsen – Plattsmouth, Neb. (Plattsmouth)

• Wyatt Wriedt – Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott)