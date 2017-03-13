Fortenberry addresses hundreds in Town Hall

A heated but constructive debate during Nebraska’s first town hall of 2017.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry stood in front of nearly 1,000 people, taking questions and input from those he represents.

“I took off work to attend this I think it was that important,” Bernard Sazama of Lincoln said. “Obviously there was a lot of diverse opinions here and I think he tried to answer the best he could. He's here to represent all of us, it’s a difficult task especially with the difficult climate in Washington at this time."

The main focus: the future of America’s health care.

Fortenberry has helped generate ideas for a new system that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (also known as the ACA or Obamacare).

Despite some harsh criticism from constituents on Monday, he says the ACA is not the answer.

He firmly believes a new plan will help move America in a direction that will stabilize health care.

"My responsibility and goal tonight was to try to have a robust and reasonable conversation about the nature of the current system that is becoming more and more unaffordable for many people,” Fortenberry said. “And yet how we pull certain aspects forward, protecting people with preexisting conditions, keeping children on their parents plans longer I think that's smart I supported that before the new law. Insuring there are no insurance caps which just hurts families and don't save money in the system."

The conversation wasn't without controversy.

Congressman Fortenberry faced the offensive on many of his answers, particularly when one woman asked him about defunding Planned Parenthood, and how it could impact the future of women's care.

"I do not support taxpayer funding for abortion," Fortenberry said.

Planned Parenthood says abortion accounts for 3 percent of its services.

"Frankly, I was a little disappointed at the lack of civility in our meeting,” Becky Huebner of Lincoln said “I feel due to the lack of civility there was not a possibility for the exchange of ideas. I was hoping for some nuance, some more seeking to understand and then be understood. And I missed that tonight."

Fortenberry was also asked about diplomacy, gun control and his support of President Trump.

Despite an outspoken crowd, Nebraskans finally got the town hall many have been asking for.

Fortenberry said the rowdiness of the crowd at times is predictable given the current climate.

He also said he hopes this can be the start of an open process between himself and Nebraska.