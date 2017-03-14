Current City Street Conditions

CITY OF LINCOLN

STREET CONDITIONS UPDATE

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Time: 8:45 a.m.

With light snow entering the Lincoln area early Tuesday morning, Public Works began spreading deicers on bridges and overpasses at 6:20 a.m., and ordered a material spreading operation at 7:30 a.m. of granular salt, pre-wet with anti-ice brine on all emergency snow routes, arterials, bus and school routes. Twenty units are deployed and will continue to patrol all routes applying material as needed.

Streets are in fair condition, but drivers are urged to be cautious and watch for slick areas. Less traveled roads are snow-covered and slick.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.