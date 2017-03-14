Excellence in Education: Jeff Williams Thank You Teacher Winner

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

gbaumgardner@klkntv.com

This month, five Lincoln Public School teachers were recognized for their excellence in education. They were given 'Thank You Teacher Awards' after being nominated by current and former students.

Culler Health and P.E. teacher, Jeff Williams was nominated by his former student, Kaleb Miller.

"Right away I wondered who was the student. And when I found out it was Kaleb, I couldn't be more happier because of who he was and the relationship that we've built," says Williams.

In his nomination letter, Kaleb says Williams helped him to recognize his goals and overcome peer pressure. He says his time with Williams has inspired him to become a Division I athlete.



"It was fun to hear him read it and like he said, the impact that it had on him. All the things he mentioned, I remember saying to him," says Williams.

Williams has been a teacher at Culler Middle school for seven years. He also coaches middle school basketball.