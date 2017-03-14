UPDATE: Worker has been rescued from trench

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

UPDATE: Omaha Fire Rescue has rescued a worker who was stuck in a trench. He was trapped for more than 6 hours. He was breathing on his own and is being taken to a local hospital.

Omaha Fire Rescue crews are on a scene of a trench rescue near 130th Street and Hawthorne Court.

OFD officials said the rescue call came at around 9:45 am Tuesday.

According to OFD, a private utility worker was making sewer repairs at a home when the hole he was working on collapsed.

The worker is stuck inside the hole, which is about 7-to-8 feet down. The dirt is around his feet and emergency workers are trying to remove dirt and pull him to safety.

Officials added that the man is fully awake and is taking to the rescue crews. At this time, OFD crews are pumping oxygen down to the man for quality air. They added that hypothermia is a concern during this rescue.

In addition to OFD, Omaha Police, and OSHA crews are assisting with the rescue.

The area is blocked off at this time.