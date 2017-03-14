Omaha police union approves new city contract

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

The Omaha police union has approved a new contract with the city, exchanging raises over the next four years for higher health insurance deductibles and pension contributions.

The contract goes into effect March 22, having been approved by the City Council last week. There will be a 2.5 percent retroactive raise for 2016 and then yearly 3 percent raises until the contract expires in 2020.

The new contract arrives after years of wrangling.

In 2014 the union successfully sued to extend for a year the terms of the contract that expired at the end of 2013. Negotiations continued, but the issue of 2015 wages was taken to the State Commission of Industrial Relations.

Before the commission could rule, a tentative contract agreement was reached.